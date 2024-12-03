Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Update

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Excellon Resources Price Performance
EXNRF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 127,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,025. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Excellon Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
About Excellon Resources
