Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Exelixis worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after buying an additional 2,989,021 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 124.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 991,494 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after buying an additional 424,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after buying an additional 370,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Exelixis by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 731,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 350,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,394,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,075. This trade represents a 16.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,823,783.53. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,736 shares of company stock worth $11,508,610 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

