Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,170,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 16,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Exelon Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,605,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,683. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,402,000 after purchasing an additional 123,466 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Exelon by 56.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 431.3% during the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 395,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

