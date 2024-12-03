ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,044 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in ExlService by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ExlService by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.2% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 29.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $4,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,073,396.80. This represents a 7.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at $642,249. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,514. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

