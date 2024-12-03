Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 303.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,309,000 after buying an additional 126,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth $2,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.38.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $214.10 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $167.09 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.40.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In related news, CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $295,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,246. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian T. Graham sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $1,162,938.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,141.26. The trade was a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,901. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

