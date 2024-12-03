Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Lifted by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,224 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $8,743,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 33,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.03. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

