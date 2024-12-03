Financial Analysis: Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) & ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH)

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) and Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ZKH Group and Ferguson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZKH Group -2.47% -6.86% -3.11% Ferguson N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ZKH Group and Ferguson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZKH Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ferguson 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

ZKH Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.65, suggesting a potential upside of 267.73%. Given ZKH Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZKH Group is more favorable than Ferguson.

This table compares ZKH Group and Ferguson”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZKH Group $1.23 billion 0.36 -$43.00 million ($0.35) -9.83 Ferguson $27.54 billion 9.76 $961.00 million $0.65 183.83

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than ZKH Group. ZKH Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferguson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of ZKH Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ferguson shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ferguson beats ZKH Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, hydrants, meters, and related water management products, as well as offers related services, such as water line tapping and pipe fusion services. In addition, it distributes heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration equipment, and parts and supplies to specialist contractors in the residential and commercial markets for repair and replacement; and PVF products to industrial customers. Further, the company fabricates and supplies fire protection systems and bespoke fabrication services to commercial contractors for new construction and renovation projects, as well as offers products, services, and solutions to enable maintenance of facilities across various RMI markets. Additionally, it offers supply chain management solutions for PVF; and industrial maintenance, repair, and operations specializing in delivering automation, instrumentation, engineered products, and turn-key solutions. The company also sells its home improvement products directly to consumers, as well as through a network of online stores. In addition, it operates its B2B business primarily under the Ferguson brand; and B2C business under the Build.com brand. Further, the company provides products and services for maintenance of multi-family properties, government agencies, hospitality, education, healthcare, and other facilities. It operates a network of 2,194 branches and 19 distribution centers. Ferguson plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Wokingham, the United Kingdom.

