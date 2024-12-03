First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Down 6.4% in November

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDIV. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:DDIV traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $40.10. 6,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,164. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
