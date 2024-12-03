First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Stock Performance

EKG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103. First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.59.

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (EKG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Lux Health Tech index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in digital health technologies. EKG was launched on Mar 22, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

