Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Boosted by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 422.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,006 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of Five Below worth $17,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

