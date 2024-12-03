Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,164 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of KORU stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 3.68. Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.
Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
