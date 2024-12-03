Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,821 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 258.1% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of BITB stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $54.39.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

