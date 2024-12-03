Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Separately, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IDX opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

