Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 24,924 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 104,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,136,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,470,000 after buying an additional 1,050,185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDX opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

