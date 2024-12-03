Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 2,811 Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 175,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA EPOL opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $300.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.