FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $162,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,371,893.29. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FormFactor alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $181,120.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00.

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FORM. TD Cowen decreased their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FormFactor

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. State Street Corp raised its stake in FormFactor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,105,000 after purchasing an additional 73,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,636,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,063,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,928,000 after purchasing an additional 79,191 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,761,000 after buying an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.