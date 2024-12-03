Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 71.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375,051 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,263,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 925,084 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,563,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,511,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,557,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of FSM stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fortuna Silver Mines

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.