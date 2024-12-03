Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Update

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

NYSE FC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $489.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $84.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

See Also

