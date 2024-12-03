Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 367,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,349.0 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of FPRUF opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

