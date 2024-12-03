FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR) Stock Holdings Lifted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,702 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF makes up about 1.3% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF worth $45,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 157,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 168,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BUFR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,597 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

