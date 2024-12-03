FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Holdings Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Black Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS FJUL opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.