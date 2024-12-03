Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GALNF remained flat at C$75.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares. Galenica has a 52 week low of C$75.25 and a 52 week high of C$75.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.25.

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates pharmacies and partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands. This segment also offers medication for treatment of patients at home; launches and distributes a portfolio of consumer health, pharmaceutical, and parapharmaceutical products; and marketing and sale services to partners in the healthcare market.

