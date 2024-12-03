Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 2.0 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

NYSE OHI opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

