Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

