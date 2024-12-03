Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 181 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,980 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $84.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $75.79 and a 52-week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

