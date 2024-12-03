Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $203,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,756,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 28,553 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
NYSE:DD opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
