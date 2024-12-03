Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.5 %
ROCK traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $71.69. 130,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,589. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $61.92 and a one year high of $87.40.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
