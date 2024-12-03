Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Announces Officer Appointments and Resignations – December 2, 2024

Gogo Inc. (the “Company”), a Delaware corporation trading under the symbol NASDAQ: GOGO, made significant announcements regarding officer appointments and resignations. The changes are set to take effect upon the completion of the transactions outlined in the Purchase Agreement dated September 29, 2024.

Officer Appointments:

1. Christopher Moore as Chief Executive Officer and Director:

Mr. Christopher Moore, aged 49, will join the Company as the new Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. He brings over a decade of experience from Satcom Direct, where he held various leadership positions including President and Chief Operating Officer.

2. Oakleigh Thorne as Executive Chair of the Board:Mr. Oakleigh Thorne, aged 67, who previously served as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will now assume the role of Executive Chair of the Board.

3. Mike Begler as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer:

Effective January 1, 2025, Mr. Mike Begler, aged 59, will take on the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

4. Zachary Cotner as Chief Financial Officer:

Upon the closing of the transactions, Mr. Zachary Cotner, aged 41, will become the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

5. Hayden Olson as Executive Vice President, General Manager, SD Government:

Mr. Hayden Olson, aged 45, is appointed as the Executive Vice President and General Manager for SD Government.

Officer Resignations:

Upon the completion of the outlined transactions, Mr. Oakleigh Thorne will resign as the Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Jessica Betjemann will resign as the Chief Financial Officer.

Employment Agreements and Other Details:

The Executives have entered into Employment Agreements effective upon the closing, ensuring specific terms related to base salaries, annual bonuses, and stock grants. The agreements also include relocation details, benefits, termination clauses, and post-employment restrictions.

Additionally, Change in Control Severance Agreements are in place to protect the Executives in case of events like a change in control, while Retention Bonus Agreements provide bonuses over a set period.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The Company cautions readers that certain details in the report contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, acknowledging that actual results may deviate from the anticipated outcomes.

The Company plans to file detailed forms of the agreements mentioned in the 8-K SEC Filing for public access and further reference.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

