Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Short Interest Update

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Greentown Management Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRMHF remained flat at C$0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. Greentown Management has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56.

Get Greentown Management alerts:

Greentown Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides project management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Commercial Project Management, Governmental Project Management, and Others segments. The company offers property development management services for commercial projects; and to government on resettlement housing property development and public infrastructure projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Greentown Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.