Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Short Interest Update

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Greentown Management Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GRMHF remained flat at C$0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. Greentown Management has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56.
Greentown Management Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Greentown Management
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- What is a Dividend King?
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Greentown Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.