Greif, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:GEF-B)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF-B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Greif has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 67.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Greif Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GEF-B traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.79. 3,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

