GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GT Biopharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on GT Biopharma in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GTBP

GT Biopharma Trading Down 0.4 %

About GT Biopharma

Shares of GT Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.79. 47,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. GT Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

(Get Free Report)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.