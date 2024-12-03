Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Down 13.4% in November

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 6,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $75,988.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,171.32. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gyrodyne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Round Hill Asset Management raised its holdings in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management owned 0.90% of Gyrodyne worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne Price Performance

Gyrodyne Company Profile

NASDAQ:GYRO remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 86 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326. Gyrodyne has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.



Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

Read More

