Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Holdings Cut by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Hafnia were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hafnia during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the third quarter valued at $3,774,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Hafnia during the third quarter worth about $3,175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Hafnia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hafnia from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of HAFN stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hafnia Limited has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.379 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Hafnia’s payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

