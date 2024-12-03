Hantz Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth about $36,472,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 1,694.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 191,435 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 5.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 98,427 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. The trade was a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

