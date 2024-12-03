Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,545 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826,715 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,009,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,986 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 6,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,760,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

