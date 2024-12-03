Harber Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Harber Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,365 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,192,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,957. The trade was a 24.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,957 shares of company stock worth $4,599,306. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

