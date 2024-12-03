Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,248 shares of company stock worth $42,933,010. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $346.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

