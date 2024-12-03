Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 797.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,299,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,190 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,485,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after buying an additional 418,695 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 283.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after buying an additional 341,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,425,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

BioNTech Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BNTX opened at $117.20 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

