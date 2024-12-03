Harmony Asset Management LLC Buys 654 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE GS opened at $601.79 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.54 and a fifty-two week high of $612.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $540.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.63.

View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.