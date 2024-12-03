Harmony Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Harmony Asset Management LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,456,011 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,311,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,900,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,132,430,000 after purchasing an additional 438,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,096,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $747,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153,944 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $717,093,000 after buying an additional 1,101,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,013,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $633,103,000 after acquiring an additional 896,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

