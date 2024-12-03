Harmony Asset Management LLC Sells 689 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harmony Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.2% of Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 43,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,997,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $515.29 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $382.66 and a 1 year high of $516.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.38.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.