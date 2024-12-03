Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.51 and last traded at $39.79. Approximately 75,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 508,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on HROW shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harrow by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 217,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harrow by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its position in Harrow by 47.9% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 439,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after buying an additional 142,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

