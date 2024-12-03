Harvest Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,100 Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 133.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 747.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $36.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

