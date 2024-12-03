Harvest Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,100 Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 133.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 747.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.
Surgery Partners Stock Performance
Shares of SGRY opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $36.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
