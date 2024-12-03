Harvey Partners LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Harvey Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth $222,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Onestream Stock Performance

Onestream stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28. Onestream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $35.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 6,376,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $191,228,565.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 9,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $295,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,406,022 shares of company stock valued at $222,180,480 in the last ninety days.

Onestream Profile

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

