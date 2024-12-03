HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Femasys from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

FEMY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 80,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,746. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 141.49%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Femasys by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Femasys by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Femasys by 6.3% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

