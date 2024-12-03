Heard Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Heard Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,552 shares during the quarter. Anterix accounts for about 3.7% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heard Capital LLC owned about 9.43% of Anterix worth $65,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Price Performance

Shares of ATEX opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $632.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $42.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anterix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Anterix news, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

ATEX has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

