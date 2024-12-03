Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading 5.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 2,684,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,286,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

HL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. The trade was a 38.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,680,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,510,000 after buying an additional 2,238,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,644,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 146,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,499,000 after acquiring an additional 711,676 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,219,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,718,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,813,000 after acquiring an additional 456,107 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

