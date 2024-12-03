Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,632 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 3.6% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $66,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after buying an additional 1,773,591 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,006,000 after acquiring an additional 790,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,374,000 after acquiring an additional 716,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $192.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.36. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.