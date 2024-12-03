Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,068 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKR. FMR LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,578,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,331,000 after acquiring an additional 83,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,337,000 after buying an additional 75,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $18,070,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.78, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.88 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 844.44%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.