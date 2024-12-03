Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,198,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $33,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 440,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 47,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,109,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

BRX stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $30.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 100.93%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

